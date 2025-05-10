Srinagar, May 10: Surface-to-air missile systems were activated in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar area by armed forces amid escalation between India and Pakistan, sources told ANI. Heavy engagement is going on with Pakistan over Srinagar and adjoining areas. Sources said at least four airbases in Pakistan have been targeted by Indian strikes. In an immediate response to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations on Saturday, India launched retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions. Loud explosions were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. India Hits Back Hard After Pakistan Targets 26 Locations; Intermittent Firing at Multiple Places Along LoC (Watch Videos).

Civilian Areas in Jammu City Suffer Damages Due to Shelling

#WATCH | J&K: Civilian areas in Jammu city suffer damages due to shelling by Pakistan.

Houses and Properties in Uri

#WATCH | Houses and properties in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri have been severely damaged in Pakistani shelling, which are being targeted towards civilian areas.

Earlier in its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential." India-Pakistan Tension: We Should Remain Hopeful Situation Doesn’t Escalate, Says MEA Official.

Earlier, a day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International Border was foiled by Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday.

India had earlier responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the initial escalation triggered by Pakistan through the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to further escalation, which is being appropriately countered by the Indian Defence Forces.

