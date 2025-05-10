Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion from Dibber area, Udhampur (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): In an immediate response to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations on Saturday, India launched retaliatory strikes, sources told ANI.

Intermittent firing is still underway at multiple places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions.

Loud explosions were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, a day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International Border was foiled by Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday.

India had earlier responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the initial escalation triggered by Pakistan through the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan has now resorted to further escalation, which is being appropriately countered by the Indian Defence Forces.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that killed 26 people, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, targeting and destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

Earlier, during the night of May 7-8, Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India. An air defence system in Lahore was also neutralised. (ANI)

