Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday termed the alleged irregularities in the recruitment for dental surgeons conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)is as "bigger than the Vyapam scam" and demanded a probe by a special investigation team that is monitored by the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"After the arrest of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar and others, it has become clear that the irregularities involved in the written examination for recruitment of Dental Surgeons can be said as a bigger scam than the 'Vyapam Scam'," Surjewala told mediapersons.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin True Example of Public-Private Partnership, Says ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

Asking the chief minister to respond, he said, "On behalf of youth, I want to ask Why is HPSC made Haryana's post-sale counter".

He added that Khattar's claims of merit, transparency and no "kharchi parchi (bribe, favouritism)" had failed.

Also Read | Noida International Airport to Bring Up to Rs 35,000 Crore in Investment, One Lakh Jobs, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress leader said that a panel of experts should be formed before any recruitments. The recommendations should be made public.

He said that the Chief Minister is accountable for these 'job scams'. He claimed that there had been 32 'job scams'. He questioned the Chief Minister that what actions have been taken against these scams.

Earlier in November, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana has arrested a Deputy Secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of Dental Surgeons, conducted by the HPSC on Sept 26, 2021.

According to a press release, "Following the registration of FIR on 17th Nov 2021, a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar resident of district Bhiwani was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 Lakhs. He was produced before the Court on 18th Nov 21 and has been remanded to police custody for 4 days".

"Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during the investigation, the SVB officials have further arrested Ashwani Sharma resident of district Jhajjar and seized cash amounting to Rs. 1 crore 7 lakh 97 thousand during his house search," it added.

Following further investigation, the SVB has arrested Anil Nagar, HCS, Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission. Search at the residence of one of his associates was conducted resulting in the recovery of more cash, the press release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)