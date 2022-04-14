Patna, Apr 14 (PTI) The Bihar government is conducting a survey in Banka and Patna districts, hoping to unearth ancient structures that are buried in the soil, an official said on Thursday.

Banka and Patna are historically and mythologically significant places, so the exercise of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey has been undertaken, he said.

"The GPR survey is almost on the verge of completion in Bhadaria village in Amarpur block of Banka. It will now start in Patna district," Additional Secretary and Director (Archaeology) of Art, Culture and Youth Department Deepak Anand told PTI.

"All formalities have been completed to conduct the GPR survey in Patna," he said, refusing to share the specific location in the district where the exercise would be conducted.

A report will be published based on the findings, he said.

At present, the findings at the Bhadaria village are being analysed by experts, he added.

"Ancient Patna, then Pataliputra, was the capital of the Magadh Empire. Pataliputra was a seat of learning and it was home to many scholars, including Aryabhata, Vatsyayana and Chanakya. The Mandar hill in Banka has many references in Hindu mythology. This hill was used for churning the ocean to extract the nectar from its bosom, as per mythology," Kumar said.

"We want to find out if there are any ancient buried structures in these places," he said.

Recently, villagers found some ancient bricks and structures in Bhadaria, the official said.

"It has been established that Bhadaria is a historical place. As per initial studies, the remains found there are 2,600 years old," he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited the archaeological site on the banks of Chanan river in Bhadaria recently and declared that it would be developed into a tourist spot.

