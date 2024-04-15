Ayodhya, April 15: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram in Ayodhya temple is to be held for five long minutes at 12:16 pm. This will be the first time that Ram Lalla will celebrate Ram Navami in the grand temple. Devotees from all over the country and the world are coming to Ayodhya for the occasion.

Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti chairman Nripendra Mishra said, "On Ram Navami, the sun rays will fall on Lord Ramlala's forehead for about 5 minutes at 12:16 pm, for which important technical arrangements are being made. Scientists are working to display these moments with full grandeur." He added that the remaining work of the temple will also be completed by December 2024. Ram Navami 2024: Timings Extended for Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, darshan will be available till 11 pm on the occasion of Ram Navami. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, has given information in this regard. He said that during Shri Ram Navami Mahotsav, after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta. Shringar Aarti will be at 5:00 am, and the darshan of Shri Ramlala and all the worship rituals will continue simultaneously as usual.

The curtain will be drawn for a short duration from time to time to offer bhog to Lord Ram. The sequence of darshan will continue as before till 11:00 pm, after that, bhog and shayan aarti will be held. The Tirtha Kshetra informed that after the shayan aarti on Ramnavami, prasad will be available at the temple exit. Visitors should keep their mobile phones, shoes, slippers, big bags prohibited items, etc. safely away from the temple. It was informed that on April 16, 17, 18 and 19, the Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass and Shayan Aarti Pass will not be granted. Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prepares for Rama Navami with Enhanced Devotee Facilities as Trust Issues Schedule and Guidelines.

A Yatri Seva Kendra has been set up by 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' at the entrance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, in front of Birla Dharamshala, below Sugreev Fort, in which public facilities are available. Live telecasts of all the programmes held in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be shown by installing LED screens at about 80 to 100 places in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area.

This work has been done by Prasar Bharati on behalf of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the convenience of the devotees. There will also be live broadcasts on the Trust's social media accounts.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra took to social media and wrote, "For the convenience of the devotees visiting during the festival of Shri Ram Navami, special arrangements have been made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. To avoid inconvenience and waste of time during Darshan, devotees are advised not to bring their mobile phones and valuable items."

