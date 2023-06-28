Patna, Jun 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday cited "discrimination" faced by Muslim girls to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fresh pitch for a uniform civil code.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister also alleged that parties like the Congress were opposing a common civil code with an eye on "votes of a particular community".

"Do the opposition parties not know that in the Constitution, under the Directive Principles of State Policy, a common civil code has been called for? At least half a dozen Supreme Court orders also express the same view,” the Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.

"When the CrPC is applicable to all sections of society, why there be different civil laws? Is it not true that Muslim girls face a lot of discrimination because of laws existing in the name of religion? After 75 years of Independence, is it not high time that such laws were done away with?,” the veteran BJP leader questioned.

The prime minister had on Tuesday made a fresh pitch for a uniform civil code, at a rally in Bhopal, evoking criticism from the opposition, which has claimed it was "polarisation" tactics.

A uniform civil code is one of the three contentious issues, the other two being the Ram temple at Ayodhya and scrapping of Article 370, on which the BJP has not been on the same page even with allies within the NDA.

“Those who are opposing uniform civil code are solely concerned with votes of a particular community. We, however, give priority to their well-being,” Sushil Modi said.

