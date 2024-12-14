Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) A suspected militant was killed and six members of his gang were arrested following a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tried to intercept a car in Salungpham but, instead of stopping, those inside it opened fire, they said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacked With Chopper by 4 Following Dispute Over Supplying Water Cans in Koparkhairane, Probe Launched.

This led to a brief exchange of fire, following which seven people who were in the car were apprehended, they added.

One of them had a bullet wound and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he died. The six others were sent to the Lilong police station.

Also Read | Samvidhan Debate: PM Narendra Modi Launches Blistering Attack on Gandhi Family for Its 'Habit of Amending Constitution', Says 'Indira Gandhi Murdered Democracy' (Watch Video).

The deceased was identified as Laishram Prem (18).

An INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle and an Amogh carbine were recovered from them along with several mobile phones, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)