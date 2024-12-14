Navi Mumbai, December 14: A shocking incident of murder attempt has come to light from Navi Mumbai, where a group of men allegedly attacked a 23-year-old man with a chopper. The alleged incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, December 10, at sector 1 of Koparkhairane. Police officials said that the attack followed a dispute over the water supply. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the four attackers.

According to a report in FPJ, a man who was injured in the attack is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The injured victim has been identified as Ajit Dhonde. Cops said that an accused known as 'Macchi’s younger brother' allegedly attacked Dhonde. Both are said to be residents of Koparkhairane. During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused and victim ran a business supplying drinking water cans in the area. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped on Promise of Marriage in Panvel; 3 of Family Booked.

A few days ago, a fight took place between them over the supply of water cans. On Tuesday night at around 10.15 PM, Dhonde was standing with his friends Rohit Ghorpade and Dinesh More near a bank in Koparkhairane Sector-1 when Macchi's younger brother and his two to three associates came and attacked the victim and his friends. Dhonde, who tried to save himself, raised his hand and injured his forearm in the process.

When the victim and his friends tried to escape to save themselves, they were chased by the attackers. The main accused allegedly threatened to kill Dhonde and struck him on his back. Post this, the attackers fled the spot. Meanwhile, Dhonde was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, following which he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused and his associates on Thursday, December 13. Navi Mumbai Road Rage: 10-15 CISF Personnel Booked for Assaulting Doctor, 2 Others in Kharghar Area.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case of attempted murder and launched a search to nab the accused. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

