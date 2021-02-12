Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): Suspended Congress leader and former Deputy Mayor of Chennai Corporation Karate Thiagarajan joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday during a public rally at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai.

Ahead of the state Assembly election, Thiagarajan joined BJP in the presence of the party's state in-charge CT Ravi and state party president L Murugan.

CT Ravi appealed to people to vote for 'lotus' (BJP's symbol) and 'two leaves' (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s symbol).

"When Congres-DMK were ruling they were showcasing Mughal tombs but our Modiji showcases Mahabalipuram. You have not given MLAs or MPs to Modi ji, is this acceptable? This time all of you should vote for 'lotus' and 'two leaves'," he said.

Thiagarajan, who was suspended as Chennai south district president by the Congress in June 2019 for "anti-party activities" said that BJP is a strong party and the BJP-AIADMK alliance will win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda had said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that Tamil Nadu Assembly tenure due to expire on May 24, 2021.

"Elections are due for 234 Assembly constituencies. Election Commission committed to COVID- safe elections with special focus on the participation of new voters and women. Some parties recommended that polling hours should be extended. So, due to social distancing norms, we have decided to extend the polling time by 1 hour," he said.

Arora said that details will be divulged when the commission actually announce the elections and added that election for Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted along with Tamil Nadu election.

This comes a day after Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar met with District officials at Chennai to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Commission also met with political party representatives. (ANI)

