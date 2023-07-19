Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): A suspicious bag has been found on Jammu-Pathankot national highway near Samba, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the officials, police and Army are present at the spot.

More details about the incident are awaited.

Earlier today, two forest department employees sustained bullet injuries when terrorists shot at them during a check in the Rajpora village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed the police.

The police further informed that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One injured person has been identified as Imran Yousaf, a resident of Mohnu, Charar-i-Sharief who sustained a bullet injury in the thigh.

While Jahangir Ahmed Chechi, a resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora was discharged after receiving first aid, as per police.

"Police Station Rajpora received information that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge," read the statement.

The area falls under the limits of Rajpora Police Station in Pulwama. (ANI)

