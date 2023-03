Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) The three-day meeting of agricultural deputies of the G20 agricultural working group culminated on Friday as delegates discussed various issues, including sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition with a climate smart approach.

Delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organisations participated in the second agricultural deputies meeting (ADM) in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

On the concluding day of the meeting, two consecutive sessions focused on drafting the communiqué by the member countries of G20 and was marked by elaborate discussions.

Delegates from other invited countries and international organisations also put forth their viewpoints during the session and contributed towards an inclusive discussion on the communiqué drafting exercise, said an official statement here.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives Threat Calls From Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

After the session, secretary, department of agriculture and farmers welfare, Manoj Ahuja said he hoped the discussion on the draft communiqué and the deliberations will pave way for agreements on focus areas, which include food security and nutrition, climate smart agriculture, inclusive agriculture value chains and food systems and digitalisation for agricultural transformation.

The second ADM is expected to lay the groundwork for a consensus on the way forward for the growth of the agriculture sector, with the communiqué serving as a roadmap for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global agriculture scenario.

After the meeting, the delegates visited historic Yadavindra Gardens located in Pinjore in Haryana, said the statement.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)