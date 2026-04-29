India News | Suvendu Adhikari Says Central Forces Have Permission to Disperse Gathering of More Than Four Persons

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituency, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday said that the Circle Officer has ordered against gathering of more than four people anywhere during the second phase of polling on Wednesday and noted the central forces can disperse any such gathering.

"Just now, the CO has given the order that in the entire state, wherever more than 4 people will gather, the central forces can do whatever they want to disperse them. The CO has ordered that those who have already cast their votes should go home," he said.

Also Read | Air India Pilot Dies in Bali: First Officer Passes Away After Suffering Fatal Heart Attack During Layover in Indonesian Province.

Adhikari had alleged that he was "surrounded" by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth.

TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" after Adhikari came to inspect a polling station.

Also Read | Deepali Tiwari Takes U-Turn on S*xual Favours Allegation; Says She Has No Complaint Against Mohanlal Kushwaha (Watch Video).

"I am visiting the booth. These are not voters but outsiders," he said.

Like the first phase, polling in the second phase is witnessing a high turnout of voters.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)