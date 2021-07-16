Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that his party will approach Calcutta High Court for enforcing anti-defection law in the state.

Speaking to media after the hearing before the West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee over the disqualification of Mukul Roy as BJP MLA, Adhikari said, "Speaker had called me as a petitioner against Mukul Roy to enforce the anti-defection law. He has called us on July 30 for the next hearing. We will move Calcutta High Court demanding for implementation of the anti-defection law here (State)."

"We will also demand that the hearing before WB Assembly Speaker against Mukul Roy should be concluded at the earliest," he added.

Seeking disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency, Adhikari sent a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 18.

Earlier, Adhikari had demanded Roy's resignation under the anti-defection law, pointing out that the latter joined the TMC despite winning the assembly polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency on a BJP ticket.

Reacting to which TMC leader Mukul Roy said, "Why only court? He can go wherever he wishes to go."

Meanwhile, speaking about the report that NHRC submitted to Calcutta High Court on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal, Adhikari said, "The report of NHRC has come, it is not only a matter of discussion in Bengal, it is a matter of discussion all over the country. Being the leader of the opposition party of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, I welcome the report which has come from NHRC. Out of 6500 complaints, the report has been made on the basis of 2,000 complaints, still, 4,500 complaints are yet to be investigated, I have done many consecutive complaints. Tried to talk to the top officials but no one gave any response, there should be an investigation against them too."

"There should also be an investigation on the report given by the DGP of Bengal," he added.

NHRC in its report said, "Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state reflects appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims."

In the report, the committee added, "This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation."

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)