Jagadguru Rambhadracharya reacts after receiving the Jnanpith Award for contributions to literature and culture (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI):Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was conferred the Jnanpith Award in New Delhi on Saturday, becoming the first saint to receive the honour. After the ceremony, he said the award recognises his decades-long contribution to Sanskrit literature.

He also linked the achievement to his commitment to Sanatan Dharma and said the idea of a Hindu nation is rooted in Indian tradition.

Speaking to ANI, he said,"The bigger the struggle, the bigger the success. I have struggled for a long time, so the success is also big. For the first time, a saint has been awarded the Jnanpith Award..."

He said he has written 250 books, including 150 in Sanskrit. "I have written four Sanskrit epics--Bhargava Raghavam, Song Ramayanam, Dashavatara Teertham, and Ramanandacharya Teertham. Kalidasa wrote two epics, which are sometimes counted as one and a half. I wrote a ten-thousand-page book based on 3,015 sutras, including 55,000 of my own verses."

Swami Rambhadracharya said he did not seek help or support for the award.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya during an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. She also congratulated Gulzar, who could not attend the Award ceremony, for the Jnanpith Award.

She wished that Gulzar soon become fully healthy and active and continue to contribute to art, literature, society, and the country.

The President said that literature unites and awakens society. From the social awakening of the 19th century to our freedom struggle in the 20th century, poets and writers have played a great role in connecting people, added the release.

Speaking about Rambhadracharya, the President said that he has set an inspiring example of excellence. She praised his multi-faceted contributions and said that despite being physically challenged, he has rendered extraordinary service to literature and society with his divine vision.

She added that Rambhadracharya has contributed extensively in both the fields of literature and social service. expressed confidence that by taking inspiration from his glorious life, future generations will continue to move ahead on the right path in literary creation, society-building, and nation-building. (ANI)

