Narsinghpur, September 11: Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday.

He died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Passes Away, Aged 99, in MP’s Narsinghpur.

The funeral of Shankaracharya ji will take place on Monday.

