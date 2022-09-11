Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarkapeeth passed away on Sunday. Astrologer and Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati breathed his last at the age of 99 at Paramhansi Ganga Ashram located in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Check Tweet:

Dwarkapeeth* Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away at the age of 99, in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

