Kochi, Jun 13 (PTI) Swapna Suresh, a key accused in gold-smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the State through her recent revelations.

In her plea, Suresh alleged that she was falsely implicated in the case and claimed that former minister, K T Jaleel had filed the complaint after she had given information about his "illegal activities" before the court.

Suresh, in her plea, also alleged involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, two of his family members, former minister K T Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, and some top bureaucrats "in anti-national activities in UAE Consulate including gold smuggling".

"This is a clear case of attempt to intimidate the petitioner who is a witness as defined in the Witness Protection Scheme. The attempt of the 2nd respondent (Jaleel) and the police is to prevent the petitioner from disclosing facts about the commission of offence of the 2nd respondent before the Judiciary," she alleged in her plea.

Suresh alleged that she was "cleverly used by these persons" in collusion with the Consulate General of the UAE Consulate using its diplomatic protection.

Jaleel had recently lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Suresh.

In her plea seeking to quash the FIR, Suresh said she was put to extreme harassment and immense pressure while in judicial custody to make sure that "she doesn't spill out anything about the involvement of the above persons to the Central Agencies" which were conducting the investigation.

"The police officers of Kerala have even threatened the life of the petitioner," her plea said.

Suresh said she had disclosed the involvement of the above persons to the Customs Department but that statement was "suppressed by the Customs without taking any action or conducting any investigation" about the involvement of those including the Chief Minister.

While talking to the media, Suresh had on Sunday said she would be disclosing to the media soon everything she had said about LDF MLA Jaleel in her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code as he allegedly conspired against her.

