Hyderabad, June 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed DGP M Mahendar Reddy to immediately enquire into the alleged custodial death of a Dalit woman in Yadadri-Bhongir district last week and take action as per law.

Expressing anguish over the alleged custodial death of Mariyamma, Rao said the government would not tolerate such incidents.

Rao asked the DGP to visit the womans native village Chintakani in Khammam district to know the details of the incident and to console her family members, an official release said.

He said the policemen concerned should be sacked if found guilty.

He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to provide a government job, a house and an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to Mariyammas son.

Rao also directed that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each be provided to the two daughters of Mariyamma, the release said.

He suggested that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other leaders from Khammam district meet the bereaved family on June 28.

The release said a delegation led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan (camp office-cum- official residence) and submitted a memorandum on the incident.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka said they have explained the incident to Rao and demanded tough action against policemen responsible for it.

The Congress party has been highlighting the growing attacks against Dalits, tribals and the poor, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress delegation met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered a judicial enquiry into the alleged custodial death following the filing of a PIL in that regard.

According to police, the woman came to the police station along with others in connection with a theft case last week and fainted after about two hours.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died, they said.

A case of custodial death was registered.

The district Collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry by a revenue official into the matter, police said.

The Police Commissioner of Rachakonda had, on June 22, suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and two constables in connection with the incident.

