Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary Adv. T.J. Isaac has been announced as the President of Wayanad District Congress Committee, following the resignation of N D Appachan.

The resignation comes amidst a series of controversies that have hit the Congress's district unit, including severe factionalism in the district politics, and mounting suicides of three party members. In December 2024, its former treasurer, NM Vijayan and his son died by suicide. Recently, another Congress leader and Mullankolli Grama Panchayat member, Jose Nelledam, found death in a pond on September 12.

The AICC leadership's intervention also failed to deliver any results, as it was alleged that Vijayan and his son committed suicide due to financial obligations that he had incurred for the party. Vijayan's family openly came against the party because the party did not help the family after his death.

Vijayan's family met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the issue last week.

The party leadership was trying to solve the problems, and a meeting was also held when Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were in Wayanad. According to party sources, the leadership directed the district committee to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

As part of the process, the KPCC repaid the bank loan of the former KPCC treasurer, which amounts to approximately 60 lakhs rupees.

Meanwhile, N.D. Apapachan's statement, given to an English media outlet, also made the leadership unhappy.

In an interview, Apapachan stated that he is not aware of Priyanka Gandhi's week-long visit to the constituency, stating that the MP's office alone makes the decisions. Furthermore, recently, party workers reportedly manhandled Apapachan in the meeting held in Mullankolly. (ANI)

