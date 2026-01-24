Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): A tableau on the theme "Silver Jubilee and Winter Religious Yatra & Tourism" will be showcased by the Information Department at the state-level program on the occasion of Republic Day, scheduled to be held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

The tableau will offer a compelling glimpse of the state's 25-year development journey, along with key aspects of pilgrimage and tourism development. Construction work on the tableau is currently progressing rapidly at the Parade Ground, a release said.

Director General of the Information Department, Banshidhar Tiwari, informed that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the department's tableau for the state-level Republic Day celebrations is being prepared under the supervision of Joint Director and Nodal Officer KS Chauhan.

He said that the first segment of the tableau depicts the Ganga Temple at Mukhwa, which serves as the winter abode of Goddess Ganga. The front cabin highlights 25 glorious years of Uttarakhand's formation, showcasing the state's development journey, cultural identity, and continuous progress.

The trailer section of the tableau presents Uttarakhand as a leading state in Ayurveda, highlighting its ancient medical traditions based on medicinal plants and herbs.

The second segment of the trailer showcases the Homestay Scheme of Uttarakhand, illustrating how tourists from India and abroad prefer staying with local families, thereby promoting tourism, generating local employment, and strengthening sustainable development. This is followed by the depiction of the Yamuna Temple at Kharsali, the winter abode of Goddess Yamuna, renowned for its mythological associations, spiritual significance, and serene Himalayan setting.

In the final segment, Uttarakhand's year-on-year progress is symbolically depicted through rising pillars, representing the state's sustained development. The side panels of the tableau display the new laws implemented in Uttarakhand, reflecting the state's commitment to law and order and good governance. The backdrop features Aipan art, creatively blending Uttarakhand's traditional folk art with a modern perspective.

This tableau by the Information Department will be a major attraction of the state-level Republic Day celebrations. Notably, the Information Department has been presenting tableaux at the Parade Ground, Dehradun, for the past 15 years, and its tableaux have won first prize in both 2024 and 2025. (ANI)

