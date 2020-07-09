Bengaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) A Tahsildar was on Thursday allegedly stabbed to death by a retired school headmaster in Kolar district, about 80 km from here, police said.

According to police, the incident occured when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land.

There was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land.

The two were involved in a heated argument and Chandramaulishwara tried to intervene. In the melee, Venkatachalapathi lost his cool and stabbed the Tahsildar to death, police said.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to the injuries on the way, police added.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.

The chief minister said he had directed the police to initiate stringent action against the accused.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded action against the accused and all those involved in the crime.PTI

