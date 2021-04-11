Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtrahas appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision on the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A unilateral decision by any state would lead to students of that statebeing at a disadvantage in terms of career and opportunities, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said in a letter, dated April 10, addressed to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision by any particular state," Sawant said in his letter.

The Lok Sabha member from Mumbai-South appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision for the country so that there is no discrimination against students of Classes 10 and 12 of any state in terms of safety measures or opportunities.

"We have multiple boards operating in India- CBSE, ICSE, state boards, IB and IGCSE. There is a need for a clear communication from the HRD (Education) Ministry in terms of examinations across the country," Sawant said.

He said several young Indians are due to appear for their school, college and university exams in April-May.

All these students are in the age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Sawant said.

The exams are due in a few days which will put several students and their families, teachers and non-teaching staff at high risk, he said.

Many students and teachers are also coming from micro-containment zones, as constantly suggested by the Union health ministry, which makes logistics difficult, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)