Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police have arrested two miscreants, who were seen harassing two transwomen in Tuticorin on Thursday.

The police of Kazhugumalai arrested two accused after a disturbing video of them harassing a transwoman couple went viral on social media.

"We've identified the persons including the victims. A case has been registered and legal action is being taken in this regard," Tamil Nadu South Zone IG Asra Garg told ANI earlier.

The police investigation is underway and a legal case has been registered against the accused, seen thrashing and harassing the victims.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 355 (assault to dishonour person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for false mark), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (prosecution of common object) and under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(z) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015," the police official said. (ANI)

