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Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): With just over a week left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate for the Madurai North constituency, P Saravanan, launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging that the ruling party has fulfilled only a small fraction of its electoral promises. While campaigning in Anna Nagar area ahead of the state Assembly elections 2026, Saravanan alleged that the DMK is losing public trust. "DMK government cheated the people, as they completed just 10 per cent of the promises they made during previous elections... We will come with a thumping majority," he told ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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Speaking to ANI, he further asserted confidence that his party would return to power with a decisive majority, while also stating that Tamil Nadu needs a government aligned with the Centre to ensure better development outcomes.

"BJP is ruling the centre, and you need a party in the state that will be friendly with the centre, which is when you will get things from them. DMK is always against the BJP... People are slowly drifting from Dravidian policy to the national one," he said

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A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that the DMK would defeat the NDA alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, vowing that the "Tamil Nadu team" would prevail over the "Delhi team."

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in Ranipet district, Stalin alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was raising the issue of delimitation to divert attention from pressing concerns such as LPG shortages and the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

"In the 2026 democratic war, I have come so that we shall defeat delhi team and make the Tamil Nadu team win. "BJP is now taking delimitation in hand. People are facing trouble without gas, and the Indian rupee has gone high against the dollar. So, to divert attention, the BJP is trying to take the delimitation issue now. This delimitation is the biggest in Indian history. If they are hiding it and trying to implement it, then surely they are against Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)