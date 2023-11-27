Thootukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): A car and a bike were completely gutted after a fire broke out at a house in Tamil Nadu's Thootukudi late on Sunday night.

According to officials the fire spread from the lamp lit at the entrance of the house in Kovilpatti.

Fire tenders which were deployed to the site doused the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Last week, a giant tank filled with acid burst open at a chemical factory in Ranipet burst district of the state.

Previously, a 4-year-old girl lost her life due to a firecracker explosion incident in Ranipet district during Diwali celebration

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at a hut in Madurai. (ANI)

