Mumbai, November 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registrations for the January 2024 CTET examination today, November 27. Candidates interested and eligible for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 examination can visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in to apply.

The last application date was November 23, but it was extended later. Issuing an official statement, the CBSE said the last date to submit the online application has been extended till November 27 as many candidates are applying for the CTET Examination. "The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in," the notification read.

Candidates can pay the application fee till 11:59 pm today. Applicants from general and OBC-NCL categories must Pay Rs 1,000 for one and Rs 1,200 for two papers as application fees. On the other hand, SC and ST candidates and differently-abled persons have to pay Rs 500 for one and Rs 600 for two papers.

It must be noted that the 18th CTET examination will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in 135 cities nationwide and conducted in 20 languages. Admit card and exam city slips for the CTET 2024 January examination are expected to be released soon.

Applicants must note that the CTET exam is held in computer-based mode (CBT). The exam will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Interested candidates can apply for the main examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

