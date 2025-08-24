Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI): INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Sunday lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said the DMK chief is "fighting very bravely for the idea of federalism."

Sudershan Reddy was welcomed by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday as the former Supreme Court Judge kick-started his campaign in Chennai to gain support ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9.

"I was upholding the Constitution, having true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established. If given an opportunity, I will make all possible efforts to protect and defend the Constitution of India. There is a crisis. CM Stalin is fighting very bravely for the idea of federalism. The attempts to restructure the GST and formulate appropriate policies in the matter of allocation of financial resources to the states if it goes through would be death knell to idea of federalism," Sudershan Reddy said at the event.

"The states would be reduced to the level of municipalities and would be made to depend upon the persons whoever is in power," he further said.

"It is a matter of serious concern. Unless all of us evolve an appropriate strategy and policy to face this impending difficulty, not only the idea of federalism but the idea of the Constitution would be in danger. CM Stalin faces this challenge by those forces and vested interests challenging the idea of federalism," he added.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin said that those who trust in Democracy have accepted former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as the VP candidate.

CM Stalin said, "Those who trust in Democracy have accepted you as the VP candidate. In the past 60 years, he (Reddy) has worked for justice. He worked as an honest Judge and protected the Constitution. Why he is needed now is because the BJP is attempting to destroy the Constitution, and we need him to protect it. Sudharshan Reddy will respect Tamil Nadu's emotions."

The Chief Minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the former Supreme Court judge a naxal.

"The Union Home Minister is calling a former judge a Naxal. They are unable to eradicate terrorism and want to blame it on him. The BJP is doing everything against Tamil Nadu and is seeking support under the cloak of Tamil man. This is an old trick. Hence, Sudershan Reddy, who fought for justice and humanity, will now protect democracy," he added.

Earlier, B Sudershan Reddy said that the election for the Vice President is not a battle but a clash of ideology, while highlighting that he disagrees with the ideology and not C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections. (ANI)

