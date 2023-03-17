Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited met O Panneerselvan in Chennai and conveyed his condolences over the recent demise of the deposed AIADMK leader's mother.

Stalin was accompanied by his son the State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhyanaidhi Stalin as the duo met Panneerselvam at his Greeenways Road residence here.

Palaniswami's mother Palaniammal Nachiyar had died last month in Periyakulam in Theni. She was 95 years old. (ANI)

