Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Christian devotees attended the Easter Vigil Mass at CSI Immanuel Church in the Nerkundram area in Chennai on Sunday, remembering the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hundreds of devotees gathered inside the church to offer their prayers and celebrate Easter Sunday, celebrated across the country's Christian community and others.

Meanwhile, in various places, including Kerala and Manipur, Easter Sunday is celebrated in their own way, with some prayers offered at midnight as per tradition, too.

In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Easter Vigil Mass and special prayers were held with fireworks and a light show at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended their wishes on the occasion.

On the occasion, PM Modi wished for joy and harmony all around.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi said.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who had risen on the third day after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. The celebration is done on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox.

Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars. Easter is celebrated in Western Christianity on the first Sunday after the first full moon, which occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox, which usually occurs between March 22 and April 25. The date for Easter changes from year to year. (ANI)

