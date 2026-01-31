Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): Atleast four women devotees were killed while another woman sustained injuries after a car hit a group of pilgrims walking to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple near Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Saturday.

The deceased women have been identified as Malarkodi (35), Vijayalakshmi (40), Sasikala (47) and Chitra (40).

Also Read | Income Tax Slabs and Rates: Know New vs Old Regime Ahead of Budget 2026.

One more devotee, Jyothilakshmi (57), was injured and is receiving treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. The bodies of the four women have been kept at the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026-27: Why Nirmala Sitharaman Is Tabling the Budget on a Sunday? Know Why 'Sunday Budget' Is a First Since Independence.

The person driving the car has been identified as Gautham (24).

Samayapuram Mariamman Temple is a famous Shakti temple. Thousands of devotees from districts across Tamil Nadu, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, and Salem, walk to the temple as part of a pilgrimage.

On Saturday, devotees from Cuddalore district were walking along the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway near Siruvachur. At that time, a car travelling from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli hit them.

The accident has caused deep sorrow among devotees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)