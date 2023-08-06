Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Sunday seized 213 grammes of gold worth Rs. 12.83 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at Trichy Airport, said officials.

The gold was in paste-like material concealed in the rectum of the passenger, the officials added. The AIU's action came after it received specific input.

"Based on specific input, the AIU, Trichy Airport recovered one bundle of paste-like material concealed in the rectum from a passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on 06.08.2023. Total 213 grams of Gold of 24K purity worth Rs. 12.83 Lakh seized," the AIU said in a statement. Further investigation is on, the officials added. (ANI)

