Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Government has spent Rs 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister held a meeting with all District Collectors of the State via video conference today.

Tamil Nadu has 52,506 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

