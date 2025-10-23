Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] October 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a warning of potential waterlogging, slippery roads, and traffic disruptions in certain areas.

Additionally, light rain is also expected at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. Residents are advised to stay cautious and monitor updates.

eputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday that the Northeast monsoon is in full swing across the state, with continuous rainfall being reported in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Addressing a review meeting held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai's Teynampet, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The northeast monsoon is in full swing now. It's continuously raining in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. It will not stop today, but the MeT Department has said it will rain again in two days and may even intensify. Predictions indicate that rainfall could be heavier than last year. Today's meeting is to discuss how to face such a situation if it arises."

The review meeting was held under the leadership of Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru and chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to party sources, the meeting focused on issuing guidelines related to the ongoing rain situation, precautionary measures, and relief activities to be carried out by DMK members in the field.

District secretaries, mayors, deputy mayors, councillors, and party secretaries of zones, towns, and divisions from the Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi Corporations, and the Poonamallee Municipality participated in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Panneerselvam had yesterday stated that 16,000 hectares of farmland in the State have been inundated due to rain in the ongoing northeast monsoon. He added that compensation will be provided wherever over 33 per cent of the crop area is damaged.

"Around 16,000 hectares of farmland have been inundated due to rain, and compensation will be provided wherever over 33% of the crop area is damaged," MRK Panneerselvam told reporters. (ANI)

