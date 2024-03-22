Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Friday announced its candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 elections.

The party has fielded B Parthasarathy from Chennai Central, K Nalla Thambi from Tiruvallur, P Sivakozhundu from Cuddalore, and P Sivanesan from Thanjavur. Vijaya Prabhakaran, who is the son of DMDK founder Vijayakanth, will contest from the Virudhunagar constituency.

DMDK is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this week, AIADMK finalized a seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections with the DMDK.

Earlier today, the BJP released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The party has fielded former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and Annamalai from Coimbatore. The AIADMK has chosen Singai G Ramachandran, head of the party's IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

