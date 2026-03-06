Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police apprehended a robbery suspect, who allegedly attacked officers during an arrest attempt near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Balamurugan from Sivaganga, was reportedly linked to a series of chain-snatching and robbery incidents targeting college students in Coimbatore's suburban areas, police said.

Also Read | Lizard Found in Food in West Bengal: 15 Children Fall Sick After Consuming Contaminated Food at Anganwadi Centre in South 24 Parganas District.

According to police sources, as a special team closed in on his hideout near Sulur, Balamurugan resisted arrest and attacked Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj with a sickle. In response, Inspector Prem Anand fired at the suspect's right leg in self-defence, allowing the team to overpower and take him into custody.

Later, Balamurugan was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment. District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan initiated an official inquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed As Delhi LG by President Droupadi Murmu in Major Administrative Reshuffle, VK Saxena Named Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)