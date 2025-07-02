Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) In a significant breakthrough in an ongoing probe into an investment scam, Tamil Nadu's State Cyber Command Centre has successfully identified and traced 8 victims of a "China-linked investment fraud," the state police said here on Wednesday.

The victims include two each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and 1 each from Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh and the respective state cyber police units have been alerted, an official release from the State Cyber Command Centre--Cyber Crime Wing State Headquarters said.

It appears that the victims of the fraud had not yet filed formal complaints, indicating that the exploitation is ongoing and possibly expanding.

Officials in such states have confirmed that the victims appeared to be under the influence of fraudsters "employing investment scam tactics, luring them into transferring large sums of money under false pretences of high returns."

Investigation into a case, led by SP-Cyber Crime Wing, Shahnaz Illyas resulted in the identification of mule accounts under the direct influence of Chinese scamsters.

"Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing immediately contacted the Fraud Risk Management Team of multiple banks and the suspected accounts were placed under surveillance."

Based on this tip-off from the Tamil Nadu police, the concerned State Cyber Police have taken cognizance and registered cases. The pre-emptive intervention and freezing of the suspicious transaction by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing helped in preventing huge sum of money from going into the hands of the international cyber criminals, the police statement said.

