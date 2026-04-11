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Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Postal voting has commenced for senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with disabilities ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 23. Election officials, accompanied by armed police personnel, are visiting voters at their homes to facilitate the voting process.

In view of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, as announced by the Election Commission of India, arrangements have been made to enable senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities to cast their votes from their residences.

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Following the instructions of Vellore District Election Officer Subbulakshmi, eligible voters across the district have been identified, and election officials are visiting their homes to conduct postal voting. Necessary facilities are being provided to ensure a smooth and convenient voting experience.

Elderly voters are casting their votes from the comfort of their homes without any difficulty.

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Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a voter awareness rally was held in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday to emphasise 100% voter participation.

The awareness rally was jointly organised by My Bharat Kendra, Tiruchirappalli district, and Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar Youth Association.

Around 1,000 women silambam (ancient weapon-based martial art originating from Tamil Nadu) practitioners took part in the rally, performing silambam as they marched from Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts.

A similar voter awareness rally was also held in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, flagged off by District Collector Sivasoundaravalli, who led the campaign to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. Students participated actively, promoting 100 per cent voting and urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)