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Dharwad, April 11: A Youth Congress leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants who allegedly barged into his residence in Karnataka's Dharwad district late Friday night, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Fairoz Khan Pathan, a resident of Mehboob Nagar in Dharwad.

According to police, a group of four to five assailants entered his house and attacked him with lethal weapons. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. No family members were present at the residence at the time of the incident. Hidayatullah Patel Murder Case: Maharashtra Congress Vice President Dies After Being Stabbed at Mosque in Akola.

Youth Congress Leader Fairoz Khan Pathan Killed in Dharwad

Fairoz Pathan, a Youth Congress General Secretary, was brutally murdered at his residence in Hashmi Nagar, Dharwad on Friday night. According to police, a group of assailants barged into his house and attacked him with lethal weapons, resulting in his death. Upon receiving… pic.twitter.com/MGy2oOThhv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 11, 2026

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Dharwad Suburban Police Station, and a murder case has been registered.

"Yesterday, in Dharwad sub-urban police station limits, there was an incident wherein one person by the name Fairoz Pathan was assaulted by a group of four to five people at his residence. In the process, he has sustained injuries and succumbed to death," he told ANI. Shiv Sena Leader Murdered in Jalgaon: Yuvraj Koli Stabbed to Death by 3 Over Old Enmity in Maharashtra, 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

He further said the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. "The body is kept for post-mortem in KIMS, Hubballi. We will quickly arrest the accused who are involved in the crime," he added. On the motive behind the killing, the Commissioner said it is yet to be established.

"That is yet to be ascertained. But the complainant and the family members of the deceased say that they had a rivalry with the accused. We'll ascertain the exact cause," he said. Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)