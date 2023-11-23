Tamil Nadu [India], November 23 (ANI): A bus was damaged as a tree fell on it due to a landslide in Burliyar between Mettupalayam and Coonoor in Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu, after heavy rainfall in the region on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said officials.

Also Read | Pakistan Election Body Orders Imran Khan’s Party to Conduct Intra-Party Polls Within 20 Days to Retain Bat Symbol.

The traffic was halted on the Mettupalayam and Coonoor route, and the public was asked to take the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri route instead.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Coonoor received 77mm of decent rainfall, whereas Mettupalayam received 37cm of extreme rainfall in a single day.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Wednesday suspended train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail Route (NMR) between Coonoor and Mettupalayam following heavy rainfall and landslides in the region. Because of the bad climate, a mudslide occurred and debris blocked the track at Hillguro between Kallar and Runnimedu, officials with railways South Salem Division said.

As the Meteorological Department has announced that the rain will continue in this situation, the mountain train service has been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

A Cyclonic Circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 25th November, as per the Chennai Meteorological Department.

According to the IMD, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu & Karaikal area, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu led to waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas. Water entered almost fifty houses in the Annai Sathya Nagar locality in Erode after continuous heavy rain.

Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, the District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi on Thursday.

A senior weather scientist with the IMD on Tuesday said that a deep easterly wave prevailing over peninsular India could bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next couple of days.

"Currently, the western disturbance is weak but it is gradually moving eastward. A fresh western disturbance is likely to develop around November 23. We can expect dark clouds over Northwest India around November 24-25. The weather will be mild. We can expect the maximum and minimum temperatures to not change much," Soma Sen, a senior weather scientist with the IMD, told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)