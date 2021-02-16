Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases and 477 recoveries on Monday.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,45,575. The number of active cases stands at 4,232. The total recoveries have gone up to 8,28,918.

With six more deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday, the death toll has gone up to 12,425.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload was 1,39,637 on Monday, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)