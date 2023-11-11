Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Vaigai river in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district gets flooded after water was released from the Vaigai dam on Saturday.

The shutters of the Vaigai dam were opened on Friday after the dam's water level crossed 69 feet.

Water has been released for irrigation in the Melur, Perana, and Kallandri areas of Madurai district. About 900 cubic feet of water will be released from the dam every day.

Since the beginning of November, it has been raining widely in Tamil Nadu with the onset of the northeast monsoon. As a result, the water flow to the dam increased up to 69 feet. Following this, a final flood warning was issued.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has issued a third warning to the districts on the banks of the Vaigai River including Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram as the water level in the Vaigai Dam crossed 69 feet.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, several areas in Tamil Nadu were left inundated due to the harsh weather conditions on Friday.

For the past 4 days, most places in Tamil Nadu have received moderate rain and heavy rain in some places, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

In view of the incessant rainfall, schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates. (ANI)

