New Delhi, November 11: The overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital on Saturday remained at 204 -- poor category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Anand Vihar station recorded PM 10 at 244 (poor) and PM 2.5 at 103 (moderate) while the CO was at 45 and NO2 was at 40 (both good) on Saturday evening, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. At the Bawana station PM 2.5 was recorded at 98, and PM 10 at 99, both under 'satisfactory' category, while the CO reached 45 and NO2 at 12, both in the 'good' category. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s Air Quality Improves Slightly After Rainfall, but Remains in ‘Poor’ Category (Watch Video).

At the Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 68 while PM 2.5 was at 51. The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'moderate' category with PM 2.5 at 107 and PM 10 at 105 while the CO reached 28 and NO2 at 27. Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Govt Unhappy With Officials Regarding Negligence in Implementation of GRAP To Curb Pollution, Say Sources.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 113 while PM 10 reached 124. The CO was recorded at 45, and NO2 at 9. At Delhi University north campus station, the PM 2.5 reached 142 and PM 10 at 105 while the CO was at 108 and NO2 was at 35.

