Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): The coastal area near Thoothukudi Harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity, with large flocks of water birds gathering in the estuary area of Thoothukudi Harbour Beach.

The recent heavy rainfall has led to the accumulation of rainwater in salt pans located in the suburban areas of Thoothukudi. These salt pans, which are usually used only for salt production, now resemble natural water bodies.

Also Read | What Is the Deepfake Certificate Payal Gaming Received From Maharashtra Cyber Cell After 'MMS Video' Controversy?.

As a result, the area has become a favourable habitat for several species of water birds. The number of small fish, insects and other aquatic organisms has increased significantly, providing abundant food for the birds.

Such large-scale feeding activity by water birds in salt pans is usually rare. However, the conditions created by this year's heavy rainfall have transformed the area into a suitable environment for them.

Also Read | 'I Am Party Worker and Nitin Nabin Is My Boss,' Says PM Narendra Modi as He Congratulates BJP Leader on Becoming National President (Watch Video).

Groups of birds can now be seen landing in the salt pans and actively foraging for food. The sight has drawn the attention of nature enthusiasts and local residents, who are seen watching the birds in large numbers.

In recent days, Thoothukudi district has also witnessed the arrival of large flocks of Rosy Starlings, which have been seen flying in striking formations across the sky.

According to ornithologists, Rosy Starlings migrate to southern districts during winter from regions in Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The birds usually leave their breeding grounds between September and October and remain in the Indian subcontinent until March or April.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Rosy Starlings are also known to migrate to states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, as well as parts of North India.

Experts say the birds migrate in search of favourable weather conditions and food availability. Being omnivorous, they prefer areas rich in insects, including grasslands and agricultural fields.

Flocking together during migration also helps the birds protect themselves from predators. If the current conditions continue, the suburban salt pans of Thoothukudi are likely to remain an important temporary gathering site for water birds. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)