Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Kashmir-based Bollywood director Tariq Bhat is all set to release his movie 'Welcome to Kashmir' in Jammu PVR on June 9, the first-ever Kashmiri film.

Kashmir-based Bollywood director Tariq Bhat has previously directed the film 'Zindagi Tumse (2019)' which is his debut film.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot To Announce New Party? Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Refutes Rumours, Says Talks of Rajasthan Congress Leader Floating New Party Mere Speculation.

According to director Tariq Bhat, "With this entertaining approach we can connect to Jammu and Kashmir youth as well as the entire world. This is the first film that made it possible for us to promote Jammu and Kashmir artists throughout the world."

Welcome to Kashmir was released successfully in Inox Cinema Srinagar and got a huge response. This film is now releasing in Jammu.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Two Minor Siblings Found Dead Inside Box At Their House in Jamia Nagar; Accidental Asphyxiation Suspected.

"Through this movie, we're taking an initiative to build our own Jammu and Kashmiri film industry, which will encourage our Jammu and Kashmir youth to take part in the entertainment industry and divert them from taking part in any illegal activities."

This film is about women's empowerment, women's safety, and the real image of people and the brave police force of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

This is a story of a brave girl "Naina Kaul" whose life is dedicated to women's empowerment and fighting for their justice. Her passion is to visit every girl's school and college in the country and motivate the girls through her speeches and give them safety tips.

She always believes that women are stronger than men, but because of her 'give up' nature she always becomes a victim.

This movie also puts light on drugs and fake babas who hypnotize some of J-K's youth and make them drug addicts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)