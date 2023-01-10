New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said the acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand through its subsidiary has been completed.

In August last year, the company had announced that its arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) Sanand plant, Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | Protesters Demonstrate Against the National Thermal Power Corporation … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

With the fulfilment of the necessary conditions, including receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, the parties have completed the transaction and TPEML has acquired the Sanand property and the vehicle manufacturing plant and machinery, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, all the vehicle manufacturing employees were offered employment, and those who have accepted TPEML's offer of employment, have been transferred to the company and have become employees of TPEML with effect from January 10, it added.

Also Read | Shiv Sena 'Rebel' MLA Nitin Deshmukh Who Changed His Mind in Guwahati, Gets ACB Notice Now.

The acquisition included the entire land and buildings; vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL's vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)