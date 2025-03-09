Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday selected Kavali Greeshma, B Ravichandra and BT Naidu as the party's candidates for the forthcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council (MLCs), who will be elected by MLAs, were notified by the Election Commission recently, with the polling date scheduled for March 20.

"For the MLA quota MLC elections, Kavali Greeshma, B Ravichandra and BT Naidu have been selected as TDP candidates," said TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a release.

From the NDA, three candidates have been named from TDP, one from Janasena, while the BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

