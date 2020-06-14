India News | TDP Chief Accuse Andhra CM of 'taking Revenge' Against Opposition Leaders

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of 'taking revenge' against Opposition leaders for exposing his party's massive corruption in multiple scams ranging from sand and liquor to COVID-19 testing kits and bleaching powder.

According to a release of TDP, Naidu while addressing an online meeting of party MLAs and village committee in charge, said that CM targetted political families of Atchannaidu in North Andhra and JC family in Rayalaseema just because they did not surrender to his inducements to change party.

"It is Jagan's basic nature to persecute and take revenge against rivals. Since he had gone to jail, Jagan is keeping a grudge to send all others to jail," he said.

Naidu accused CM Reddy of promoting only his own companies and robbing the natural resources of the State limitlessly.

"About Rs 1,300 crore worth limestone mines were given to CM's own company and Jagan tax (J-tax) of Rs 5,000 crore is being collected through commissions from cheap liquor brands companies," he said.

"Scams worth of over crores are committed in coronavirus kits, masks and bleaching powder. Jagan is now taking revenge against TDP as YSRCP's sand, land, wine and mines scams are exposed to the world. Even in welfare schemes, scams were being committed with deserving poor families not getting the benefits," he added.

The TDP chief called upon the party cadres to boldly protest and oppose against the ruling party corruption in the state. (ANI)

