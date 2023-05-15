Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), May 15 (PTI) Yuva Galam, the marathon political walkathon (padayatra) of Nara Lokesh, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh's principal opposition party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) completed 100 days on Monday.

Lokesh said he disregarded the alleged hindrances created for his padayatra, including the scorching summer or rains for the sake of people and also the encouragement he received from the public.

"On the occasion of Yuga Galam padayatra completing 100 days, my respects to the people, Yuva Galam volunteers, committees, Telugu Desam family members and fans," tweeted Lokesh on Monday, adding that the padayatra has become a people's yatra (journey).

Meanwhile, Lokesh's mother Bhuvaneswari joined the padayatra on the occasion of completing 100 days in Srisailam constituency in Nandyala district and walked with her son.

