Visakhapatnam, Nov 2 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for a re-writing of textbooks and academic syllabus highlighting the real history of India, with focus on the lives of thousands of unsung freedom fighters.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"We should tell our youngsters, the new generation, of the sacrifices made, the struggles undergone by thousands of countless freedom fighters across the country. Most of them are unsung because their history is not known to the people. Our history, our textbooks, syllabus must carry the life and teachings of these great people," the Vice President said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University here, where the theme of celebrations centred on 'Spirit of Freedom Struggle: Way Forward'.

Addressing the faculty and students of DSNLU on the occasion, the Vice-President pointed out that with the advent of colonial rule the "Britishers have ruled us, ruined, looted, cheated us and ruined (some of) our minds also."

"We feel they are great and don't know the greatness of our people. We were taught such history. Robert Clive the Great. What about Alluri Sitarama Raju, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? What about other stalwarts? Their history, life, teachings were not given prominence. That's the reason for the younger generation to be misled," Venkaiah Naidu lamented.

He noted that the history of only a few people was prominently published and spoken. "It is time that the country as a whole and the institutions, political parties…educational syllabus, governments from local to Central focus their attention on highlighting the sacrifices made by the great sons to liberate this country."

"Not only that, our history, our textbooks, syllabus must carry the life and teachings of these great people. The reformers and freedom fighters like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu, Alluri Sitarama Raju… their lives, teachings and sacrifices should be highlighted so that the younger generation is inspired," he added.

The Vice President emphasised the need for everyone to discharge the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution.

"If everybody does follow the Fundamental Duties, then the Rights are assured. Violation of rights is happening because people are not sincerely performing their responsibility of performing their duties. This is an important thing to be remembered," he observed.

"On AKAM, I urge upon people to follow their duties, to know their leaders and the history of this country," he said.

Calling the youth "the agents of change", Venkaiah Naidu said they should be in the forefront in the fight against injustice, fight against poverty, illiteracy and discrimination.

"On one side there are great achievements, on the other there are serious challenges. These two have to be weighed. Till we achieve total eradication of poverty and illiteracy, you cannot call yourself a great country," he remarked.

That would be possible when the youth came forward with a "passion for the nation". The nation would then move forward.

The Vice President called for building a peaceful world.

"Peace is the pre-requisite for progress. We must believe in peace, we must all work for peace and move on peaceful methods. In democracy, you can achieve anything through peace," Venkaiah Naidu said.

DSNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Surya Prakash, Registrar Prof K Madhusudhana Rao and others attended the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)