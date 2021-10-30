New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Teachers and staffers of schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, who have not taken a single dose of Covid vaccine till October 15, will not be allowed to attend school, according to an order.

Officials will verify vaccination status through the Arogya Setu application or vaccination certificate produced by teachers and staffers, according to the order issued by the directorate on October 28.

It also said that those who have not received their vaccine dose by October 15, will be treated as on leave till the administration of first dose of vaccine.

Heads of government, government-aided and private-unaided recognised schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) had been directed to submit information on vaccination of teachers and staffers by October 20.

They were directed to submit the information on a Google tracker link of the directorate that provides it Covid vaccination status report of teachers and staffers.

In an order, which was issued last month, the DoE had said that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers will not be allowed to attend school from October 15, and they will be considered as being on leave.

